Britons and foreigners returning to the UK ‘must do two weeks in quarantine to stop coronavirus spread’

The UK government is looking at plans to introduce a two week quarantine period for anyone returning to the UK.

This new measure is reportedly set to come into place next week as part of the government’s ‘phase two’ plan and is similar to those introduced by other countries to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

No details have yet been released as to where travellers will stay while in quarantine but the government did block book The Premier Inn in Gatwick a few months ago and other hotels/motels across the country, this could be part of the overall plan.

The move is reportedly being discussed by ministers to prevent the spread of the coronavirus when the current lockdown restrictions are lifted, it is being cited as a crucial part of the government’s “track and trace” strategy.

People who do not obey face large fines, and the move could be introduced next month, Home Secretary Priti Patel and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps are said to be overseeing the plan.

It comes after the UK’s Covid-19 death toll in hospitals passed 20,000, with a further 813 fatalities confirmed by the Department of Health and Social Care today.



