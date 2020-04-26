British expats on Spain’s Costa Del Sol & Costa Blanca will have to be QUARANTINED for 14 days if they go to their homeland

Expats residing on Spain’s Costa Del Sol & Costa Blanca face 14 days in quarantine if they need to pop home

Expats won’t find popping back to the UK shores very pleasant or accommodating in the near future when flights return back to Costa Del Sol & Costa Blanca airports as UK Home Secretary Priti Patel lays out plans for inbound passengers.

Phase 2 of the UK’s Coronavirus exit strategy is to quarantine returning ex pats and tourists to a fixed address in the UK where they must remain for a minimum 14 days until no signs of being a coronavirus carrier.

The plan is to quarantine people to a specified address for the 2 week period, with stiff fines imposed if they are found to be break the quarantine regulations.

All flights including Spain will be imposed with the same procedure, leaving expats travel plans a quandrum especially those who travel for business or visiting family.

Expats have expressed their feelings today to the measures and stating how it will affect them and how they will avoid travelling, Finance and banker Paul Gregory who flies back and forth for business reasons on a regular basis from his Torreblanca base told the Euro Weekly News:

“I normally fly back every 4 weeks, for for 3 to 4 days and then come back, I’ve missed a lot of work but like everyone have followed all guidelines naturally, there’s not really much point for a few more months flying back even when flying resumes if this is the case, to do 14 days for 3/4 days business just won’t suit, I will carry on with zoom calls until its all back to normal”

Whilst Gina Palmer from Fuengirola had hoped of plans to visit family and a new born grandchild she hasn’t met yet who was born during the crisis and lockdown period, she said ” No I won’t be flying then, I had planned to do so as soon as flights resumed, after all the weeks on lockdown the last thing I need is to be quarantined, I won’t be able to see the family for 14 days if thats the case and I certainly am not ready mentally for being quarantined and stuck indoors for another 2 weeks, Ill wait and see what unfolds, although you can’t blame the government they are damned if they do and they are damned if they do not”

Business operators in Spain who travel by road on removals and other delivery services are waiting to hear if it affects them and their drivers, Daniel Hammond from Luxury British Beds who deliver all over Europe told the Euro weekly News:

“We are still waiting for confirmation, we know about the flight passengers but our drivers travel by road and ferry, if each driver has to be quarantined for 14 days its going to be a logistical nightmare and will push out delivery lead times unless we recruit double the amount of drivers, and if that’s what we have to do then so be it, but we haven’t had confirmation yet if it will cover road users on a commercial basis form the department of trade and industry”



