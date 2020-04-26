BREAKING NEWS: WORLD LEADERS IN SUSPENSE AS CHINA AND JAPAN REPORT DEATH OF NORTH KOREAN LEADER KIM JONG-UN

Frantic efforts by intelligence agencies all around the world are underway to confirm reports on the death of North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un.

WORLD leaders are being kept up-to-date by the minute regarding rumours of the death of the ‘despot’ North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un. Earlier reports had claimed Kim Jong-un is dead or on his death bed after a heart operation went wrong because his doctor’s hand was shaking with nerves as he was too scared to make a mistake and feared for his own life.

On Saturday, a Hong Kong broadcast network claimed that Kim had died, citing a “very solid source.” Soon after, a Japanese magazine reported late Friday that he is in “a vegetative state.”

Korea’s next “supreme leader”

Reports suggest that Kim Jong-un’s sister Kim Yo Jong could take over North Korea if he dies, she has been described as the “North Korean Ivanka Trump.” Young and ambitious, Kim Yo Jong is rumoured to take over the hermit nation if her brother dies.

She has recently emerged as a powerful force within the regime, while others being mentioned by international observers include premier Kim Jae-Yong, who conducted a number of site visits around the country on Friday.

This is breaking news, more on this story as information is available.



