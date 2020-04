THE UK’s coronavirus death toll has gone up by 368, health authorities have announced.

It continues to rise after passing the 20,000 mark yesterday, as Brits are warned that social distancing measures will remain in place for a long time to prevent the infection spreading further.

The tragic figure includes victims who died in hospitals, but does not include those who died elsewhere, including in care homes.

Of these 336 were in England, 14 were in Wales and 18 in Scotland.