Barcelona at risk of losing Marc-Andre ter Stegen as ‘talks with goalkeeper halt due to coronavirus crisis’

Barcelona are said to be at real risk of losing goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers on the planet.

REPORTS in Spain claim Barca have made tying down their No 1 to a fresh long-term contract a ‘top priority,’ but are some way off an agreement when it comes to revised salary.

Despite being one of the most important players in the Barca XI ter Stegen, 27, earns considerably less than some of his peers at the Nou Camp.

After a stalemate in negotiations Spanish outlet sport now report Barcelona ‘feel talks cannot continue until they know the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.’

All negotiations with ter Stegen therefore, for the time being, have been placed on hold.

Rival European clubs are now circling as a result, given the difficult in modern day football of acquiring an elite level goalkeeper for a reasonable fee.

Sport report ‘the relationship between Barça and Ter Stegen’s people is good. There’s a difference in terms of the negotiations but there’s still a desire to reach an agreement.’





While ter Stegen currently pockets in the region of £140,000 per-week some of his peers, including Luis Suarez and youngster Frenkie de Jong are believed to earn double this.

Sources close to the player have also insisted ter Stegen wishes to remain in Catalonia as first choice for Barca.

If ter Stegen does not renew this year, Barca are obliged to sell him in 2021 before he can leave for free in 2022.

Chelsea and PSG have both been linked with moves, as both sides are searching for a new bonafide no 1 between the sticks.

PSG currently have Real Madrid loanee Keylor Navas in goal, though are yet to secure a permanent deal for the Costa Rican.

Meanwhile, at Stamford Bridge, Frank Lampard has lost trust in the world’s most expensive goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, and installed veteran stopper Willy Caballero into the starting XI.

Due to the ongoing pandemic Barca have also temporarily closed down contract talks with both Nelson Semedo and Arthur.