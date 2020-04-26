Baby girl 1 and boy, 3, ‘murdered’ as man, 40, rushed to hospital

Met Police officers were called to reports of two children and a man injured at a home in Ilford, north-east London, while the UK was under a coronavirus lockdown for the fifth straight weekend.

A baby girl and three-year-old boy have died after they were stabbed to death at a house in north-east London, say police.

A 40-year-old man was also found with knife injuries at the home in Ilford and he was rushed to a major trauma centre for treatment.

Detectives believe the man and the children know each other and officers are “not looking for anyone else” following the suspected double murder.

The children and the man were found injured when police, paramedics and an air ambulance were called at about 5.30pm on Sunday.

A police spokesperson said: “A murder investigation is underway following an incident in Ilford.

“Police were called at approximately 5.30pm on Sunday following reports of a man and two children injured at a residential address in Aldborough Road North, Ilford.





“A one-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A three-year-old boy was taken to hospital for treatment but subsequently died.

“A 40-year-old man has been taken hospital for treatment; condition awaits.

“All three suffered knife injuries.

“It is believed all parties involved are known to each other.

“At this early stage, police are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

“Homicide detectives from Specialist Crime investigate.”