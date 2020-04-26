Animals Catch Covid-19 on Mink Farm in First Non-Human Cases in the Netherlands

ANIMALS have been tested positive for Covid-19 on a mink farm in the Netherlands.

Two farms in Holland have been placed into quarantine, after the mink were tested positive for the coronavirus after experiencing breathing difficulties.

The Dutch Health Ministry said that it appears that the mink caught Covid-19 from people working at the facilities.

Extensive testing is being carried out around the farms in the south of the Netherlands with a 400-metre exclusion zone being set up.

Experts say that any further spreading was “unlikely,” especially to humans.

These are the first reported cases of Covid-19 amongst animals in the Netherlands, after other instances being logged internationally.



