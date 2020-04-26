Andalucia’s Government Asks For 3 Minutes of Silence This Sunday Before the Clap For Medics in Spain to Honour the Victims of the Coronavirus Crisis

The Andalucian Government has asked citizens to hold three minutes of silence in memory of the victims lost to the coronavirus crisis at 7.57pm, this Sunday, April 26.

THIS three minute tribute for the deceased is scheduled just before the daily applause to the health officials who are fighting “in the front line of the battle” against the pandemic.

In addition to keeping three minutes of silence as a tribute to the fatalities of the Covid-19, which has already exceeded 1,110 deaths in Andalucia, the Board also encourages citizens to hang flags of Andalucia and Spain on their windows and balconies this Sunday with a black crepe to symbolise mourning.

-- Advertisement --

The president of the Board, Juanma Moreno, took time in his speech on Friday during the Permanent Deputation of Parliament to call out to Andalucian residents and ask them to hold three minutes of “respectful silence” this Sunday before the “deserved applause to our medical professionals.”

He also asked them to hang “any demonstration of recognition, be it flags, drawings or words as a sign of respect, to remember and love all those people who unfortunately lost their lives during the pandemic in our community” on their windows and balconies.

Moreno expressed that he hopes “this signal be unanimous and for all Andalucians, without distinguishing between colour or differences of any kind” because he defended that “we owe the victims a public tribute and many of who belong to a generation that has given everything they had so we can enjoy today, and not only live with higher levels of progress and well-being but also enjoy our democratic system and freedoms.”