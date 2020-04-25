World Health Organisation warns countries against issuing coronavirus ‘immunity passports’

The World Health Organisation has warned countries against issuing ‘immunity passports’ for people who have recovered from coronavirus, saying there is a lack of proof at this time that antibodies protect someone from becoming infected again.

SUCH a move could in fact increase the risk of Covid-19 continuing to spread, the WHO cautioned in a scientific brief on Saturday, as people who have already been infected and made a recovery might assume they couldn’t catch it a second time and so stop taking precautions.

-- Advertisement --

“Some governments have suggested that the detection of antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, could serve as the basis for an ‘immunity passport’ or ‘risk-free certificate’ that would enable individuals to travel or to return to work assuming that they are protected against re-infection,” the WHO said.

“There is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from Covid-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection.”

The WHO said most studies have shown that people who have got over infection do have antibodies to the virus, but some have very low levels of neutralising antibodies in their blood, “suggesting that cellular immunity may also be critical for recovery.”

Last week Chile announced plans to issue ‘health passports’ to Covid-19 patients who had recovered from the illness, allowing them to rejoin to rejoin the workforce.



