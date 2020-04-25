Famous Spanish Matador Cayetano Rivera said that thousands of bulls will go to the slaughterhouse without ever going to a Bull Ring.

ONE of Spain’s top Bullfighters, Cayetano Rivera, has issued an urgent plea for people to come forward and to adopt a bull as the industry is going through its worst season in living history.

The bullfighter said that the year of bullfighting is already lost. “Our sector is going to be among the most affected and the one that will take the longest to recover, we cannot forget that many families depend on the world of bullfighting to survive.”

Animal Rights Groups

He also took the opportunity to criticise the animal activists, saying that once again, bullfighting saves the bull from dying, and he challenged them to take care of these animals now.

“The industry will have to get rid of 30 or 40 per cent of the livestock, bulls that will go directly to the slaughterhouse, without having had the opportunity to save their lives. I would like to see the animalists in this situation, they will have the opportunity to adopt many bulls.”

Cayetano also spoke about the initiative he is part of to help the Food Bank in these times of crisis due to the coronavirus. “We are in the midst of campaigning with the hashtag #echauncapote for the food bank.”

As for him and his family, he feels “anger and uncertainty” and noted that they are “very aware of the crisis and we live it in a very sad way, due to the situation that is expected to continue for at least the next few months.”



