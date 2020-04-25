Weekly Covid-19 hospital admissions down 25% in the north region of Spain’s Costa Blanca

Costa Blanca’s Valencia Community has recorded 217 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, but weekly hospital admissions are down.

IN her daily update, Minister of Health, Ana Barceló, said this increase brings the total number of positive cases to 11,123.

In the last 24 hours, the region has registered 24 deaths – of which 16 were elderly residents.

Five of the fatalities occurred in the Alicante Province, 15 in Castellon, and four in Valencia.

But on a positive note, a total of 6,033 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the Community, 224 since yesterday.

All in all, the total number of active coronavirus cases at the moment is 3,918, which is down 30 since Friday.

Of the 812 patients being treated in hospital, (35 less than yesterday) 194 are in Alicante wards, 528 in Valencia and 90 in Castellon.

The Ministry of Health confirmed 160 people are currently in ICU, which is 10 fewer than yesterday.





However, Barceló revealed the number of weekly admissions has gone down, with 812 recorded today, compared to 1,095 seven days ago, a drop of 25.8 per cent.

Some 99,646 PCR tests have so far been carried out, together with 20,309 rapid tests.