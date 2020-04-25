WATCH GYPSY KINGS FOR A DAY: Spain’s Costa del Sol families on welfare feast on Government’s €3,000 mistake with the biggest food shop of their lives

Some of Spain’s Gipsy families on welfare took advantage of a government error, which banked €3,000 instead of €110 into their welfare accounts, known as tarjetas sanitarias.

MANY of these families took advantage of the mistake – as you can see from the videos below. They went to their local Mercadona supermarket and did the biggest food shop of their lives with the windfall. The family in the video below piled food as high as they could in several shopping trollies and baskets, well before the government became aware of the error.

Many families apparently didn’t hold back either, buying about 15 legs of ham, which usually cost a hefty €150 each to pricey seafood, whilst breaking lockdown restrictions in the process, such as travelling together to go shopping and completely ignoring social distancing measures.

Gypsies stock up after windfall pic.twitter.com/sLThNA9C2c — Euro Weekly News (@euroweeklynews) April 25, 2020

Of course, once the government realised its mistake, it blocked the cards, but not before many took advantage by doing a ‘shop of the century’ and feast on the government’s error. One family bought so much that they couldn’t even fit all the food shop in the car. In the video below, a family member comments: “Send me a copy of the video, so we can show everyone what you can buy on the government’s €110 welfare card?”

Gypsies bag up stock after windfall pic.twitter.com/cXt2YrYwaS — Euro Weekly News (@euroweeklynews) April 25, 2020

What do you expect, according to the commentator in the Twitter video below – “That’s what we Gypsies do, and why not?” he laughed. “Que arte Jacobe! God bless you.”

😂😂😂😂😂 1/3 VIDEOS El gobierno se equivocó en vez de ingresar 110 euros de ayuda a cada familia gitana , ingresa 3000 euros, Más tarde el gobierno bloquea las tarjetas , mientras los gitanos aprovecharon en hacer las compra del siglo! pic.twitter.com/JUTNVvPesJ — Irreductible🇪🇸1714–actualidad 😂😂 (@mediterraneo732) April 24, 2020

