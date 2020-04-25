Venice florists deliver roses for free to celebrate St Mark’s Day

ON Saturday, residents of Venice can call up local florists for a delivery of a red rose that is traditionally presented to wives and girlfriends in a sign of love and celebration on this day.

April 25 marks Liberation Day in Italy, but it is also celebrated in Venice as the day of the city’s patron saint, St Mark.

Traditionally, red roses are gifted by lovers on April 25 in the city of Venice. With Italy still under lockdown, florists in Venice had initiated a scheme to allow the convention to take place this year too.

“It is our way to remain close to our clients and to keep alive this centuries-old tradition even in a moment like this,” explained Andrea Dabalà, owner of the flower shop Fiorera Al Bocòlo.

The flowers will be delivered free to residents’ homes, with only payment for the flowers necessary.

Seven florists are participating, whose contact details are listed by local paper Venezia Today.



