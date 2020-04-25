UK troops given insect repellent as part of ‘enhanced’ protection against coronavirus

Troops are being issued with an insect repellent that might offer a new layer of protection against Covid-19, it has been revealed.

THE product, called Citriodiol, is known to kill types of coronaviruses.

A military source said he had been told there was evidence to suggest that it might have a similar effect on the strain of the disease behind the pandemic. The company that produces Citriodiol also believes it could offer protection against the novel. Jacqueline Watson, managing director of Citrefine International Ltd, said she would like the government to support a formal testing programme.

“What we can say is that we do feel there is a very good chance it could work against this virus but it does of course need to be thoroughly tested,” she told news reports. It can also be revealed that soldiers are being issued a disinfectant spray to be used as a decontaminant if they come into contact with someone who has or might have Covid-19.

ESOL is what is used on food to extend its shelf-life. Troops are being given the option to spray it on themselves before washing with soap and water.

In addition, they are set to be offered vitamin D supplements to support their immune system.

The “enhanced force health protection measures” do not replace social distancing, hand-washing or the wearing of personal protective equipment, military sources said.

They are extra. Use is optional, not obligatory.

On the use of insect repellent, one source said the thinking was that if it does not have any adverse effect and there is a chance it might offer additional protection, why not use it?

Priority will be given to personnel who are involved in operational roles and to those who are supporting the government’s effort to tackle coronavirus, such as helping at testing sites and delivering personal protective equipment.



