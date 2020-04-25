UK Government could let people ‘see up to 10 others’ when lockdown is eased

The government could allow Brits to see up to 10 other people as part of an easing of coronavirus lockdown measures, it has been claimed.

Reports suggest the government is reportedly looking at a series of measures which could be introduced to ease the nationwide shut down.

The government will reportedly allow some Brits to see “bubbles” of close friends or family members as part of an easing of restrictions.

The Covid-19 pandemic has swept the country, claiming 19,000 British lives so far, with many more thousands infected by the deadly bug.

In a bid to curb the spread of the disease, the government implemented a lockdown in mid-March, shutting bars, pubs and restaurants.

Non-essential stores were shuttered and Brits told to stay in their homes – and “say no” if friends and family requested to meet.





Now, the UK government is understood to be considering the idea of letting people meet with up to 10 others, while maintaining social distancing with people outside that group, as a way of gradually lifting the restrictions.

It comes after Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the Scottish government was considering the proposal for when lockdown restrictions can start to be relaxed.

Mail Online reports that the UK Government is considering letting people gradually see more family and friends from outside the household as a way of starting to lift restrictions – when it is safe to do so.

A Whitehall source told the paper: “If we can find a way to allow a bit more flexibility without risking transmission of the disease running higher then we will do it.”

The government’s advice remains to be stay at home, save lives and protect the NHS.

The reports have surfaced as ex-chancellor Philip Hammond begged the government to consider lifting the coronavirus lockdown.

Speaking to the BBC on Saturday, Mr Hammond warned the economy would not survive until a vaccine was found.

He said that the country could not afford to wait.