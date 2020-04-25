Costa Blanca’s tourism information chiefs have drawn up a Covid-19 contingency plan for its offices in Benidorm and other favourite destinations so that ‘nobody is left behind when we can reopen.’

THE hard-hit sector is still in limbo with no official reopening date, but the network wants to be ready to act as soon as bars, restaurants and hotels can open their doors.

Regional secretary of Tourism, Francesc Colomer, said “the goal we have set is that the entire Tourist Info Network of 190 offices can apply this plan,” to reassure tourists and help in the recovery of the industry.

He added: “This is the true spirit of the Tourist Info Network, to work in a coordinated manner throughout the Valencia Community.”

The Covid-19 contingency plan has been drawn up by the Quality and Innovation Committee of the Tourist Info Network, in which 43 technical specialists represent 25 municipalities across the Costa Blanca.

The plan is flexible and offers a “dynamic way to respond at all times to the health, legal, economic and social circumstances that affect the sector during the health alert.”

Basically, it addresses protection measures for tourists, staff and suppliers.

Preventive measures are very similar to those implemented in supermarkets.





For the safety of customers/clients, they include:

*The suspension of any self-service areas

*Signs in a visible area with the hygiene procedures published by the health authorities

*Boundary strips on the floor with ‘Wait your turn’ written in all languages

*Capacity control and access limitations

*Protection panel in counters

*Use of gloves and masks

*Provision of hydroalcoholic gel dispenser

Protection measures for workers include:

*Information and training: all personnel must know working day procedures and be trained in the correct use of protection measures, whether collective or individual.

*Provision of 70º alcohol for disinfection of surfaces and objects during the working day.

*Avoid sharing work areas (computer equipment and telephones).

*Shared equipment such as photocopiers, scanners, tablets, must be disinfected after use.

*If working in shifts, leave the work station clear and the keyboard and telephone disinfected.

*Cleaning company should be brought in to reinforce the disinfection of contact areas and floors.

Colomer said the Tourist Information Network’s offices remain closed, due to State of Alarm, but they continue to offer a virtual service to businesses and tourists, via e-mail, telephone, social networks, as well as through WhatsApp.

Details and contact numbers for English-speaking tourist information offices can be found at:

http://en.comunitatvalenciana.com/travel/tourist-office