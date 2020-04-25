The Spanish Government has issued the official bulletin allowing children outside their homes from tomorrow

The Spanish Government has issued the official bulletin allowing children under 14 years old outside their homes from 9.00am till 9.00pm tomorrow.

THE United Nations Committee on the Rights of Children had recently made a general appeal to the EU States warning about the physical, psychological and emotional effects on children as a result of the epidemic caused by Covid-19, of the measures taken and their consequences.

Based on this, the Spanish government has decided that children should be allowed to enjoy activities outside the home on a daily basis in a supervised manner, but while maintaining guarantees of hygiene and social distancing.

The reasons for the change in policy are due to the negative physiological and health effects that the lockdown is having on children.

Children, together with a responsible adult, are allowed (from tomorrow) to walk along the roads or spaces for public use and is limited to one daily walk, maximum one hour long and at a distance of no more than one kilometre from the child’s home, between 9.00am and 9.00pm.

Children who present symptoms or are at home isolating due to a diagnosis by Covid-19, or who are in a period of home quarantine for having had contact with any person, may not go out. The daily walk must be carried out in groups formed by a responsible adult and up to three boys or girls. During the daily walk, a distance of at least two metres must be maintained.

Access to children’s outdoor recreational spaces, as well as sports facilities, will not be allowed.





Responsible Adult Clarification

A responsible adult is understood to be a person of legal age who currently lives with the child at the same address or is a household employee in charge of the minor. When the responsible adult is a different person from the parents, guardians, curators, foster parents, or legal guardians, or in fact, they must have prior authorisation from them.

Finally

This order will take full effect from 00:00 on April 26, 2020 and will remain effective for the entire duration of the State of Alarm and its possible extensions.

Madrid, April 25, 2020 – The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa Roca.

Click on the link below to read the full document in its original form in Spanish.

