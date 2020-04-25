TEEN charged after filming herself feeding pet PUPPY vodka in sickening prank

A TEEN has been charged with animal cruelty after allegedly filming herself giving her ‘beloved’ puppy vodka during a twisted internet stunt.

The unnamed 18-year-old was reportedly heard laughing as the poor pet started shaking uncontrollably just after swallowing the booze.

The young woman was collared in the village of Mamornytsya in western Ukraine after she posted the video online to entertain her pals, say the police.

On the vile clip she is apparently seen pouring the super-strong alcohol for the trusting young dog to drink.

She is heard saying: ”Here is some vodka for my beloved pet. Now we are going to find out how it will affect him.”

Seconds later she was heard laughing as the dog drinks from a bowl before running off and beginning to shake, say reports.