Sunny spring weather in the UK fuels fears of lockdown busting

By
Samantha Day
-
0

Warm, sunny weather has fuelled fears people will venture out and flout the coronavirus lockdown as the restrictions remain in force for the fifth weekend running.

WITH temperatures set to reach up to 22ºC (71ºF) in many parts of the country, concerns are mounting that the public could ignore social distancing rules imposed in response to the Covid-19 pandemic and head for the parks and beaches.

Long queues have already been seen after B&Q reopened about half of its UK stores this week, with safety measures in place.
Home Secretary Priti Patel is to warn the public to stick to the coronavirus lockdown following signs that travel has increased in recent days.
Speaking ahead of the cabinet minister leading the daily Downing Street press briefing, a Home Office source said: “The vast majority of the public are still doing the right thing.
“However, transport use has picked up in a way that suggests something more is going on and that has set off alarm bells.
“We know it has been hard but everyone needs to stick with it.
“The more people comply with the rules, and we get the spread of this virus down, the sooner we can think about easing some of the social distancing rules.”
Meanwhile, it has been reported that people could be allowed to meet up with 10 of their closest family or friends under a future easing of the lockdown.
As the UK eyes an exit plan, it has also emerged that talks have been taking place between ministers and the Premier League on restarting the football season once the government decides the conditions for relaxing the restrictions have been met.


