Sunny spring weather in the UK fuels fears of lockdown busting

Long queues have already been seen after B&Q reopened about half of its UK stores this week, with safety measures in place.

Home Secretary Priti Patel is to warn the public to stick to the coronavirus lockdown following signs that travel has increased in recent days.

Speaking ahead of the cabinet minister leading the daily Downing Street press briefing, a Home Office source said: “The vast majority of the public are still doing the right thing.

“However, transport use has picked up in a way that suggests something more is going on and that has set off alarm bells.

“We know it has been hard but everyone needs to stick with it.