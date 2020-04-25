Sunny spring weather in the UK fuels fears of lockdown busting

Warm, sunny weather has fuelled fears people will venture out and flout the coronavirus lockdown as the restrictions remain in force for the fifth weekend running.
WITH temperatures set to reach up to 22ºC (71ºF) in many parts of the country, concerns are mounting that the public could ignore social distancing rules imposed in response to the Covid-19 pandemic and head for the parks and beaches.
As the UK eyes an exit plan, it has also emerged that talks have been taking place between ministers and the Premier League on restarting the football season once the government decides the conditions for relaxing the restrictions have been met.