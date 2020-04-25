Spain’s PM to present a detailed deescalation plan on Tuesday outlining exactly how lockdown restrictions will be lifted

In an announcement today, Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced that he will present a detailed deescalation plan on Tuesday 28th April, outlining exactly how the country’s lockdown restrictions will be lifted.

THE detailed plan for Congress approval will include the conditions that regional territories will have to meet for lockdown restrictions to be lifted, along with dates and times. Although he didn’t provide specifics, he pointed out that the deescalation will be gradual, and will depend on how each territory is dealing with the pandemic. “Not every region will have restrictions lifted at the same speed,” stated Sanchez.

Maximum caution will be exercised and the lifting of restrictions will be based on expert advice, as well as coronavirus statistics, Sanchez added. “If the evolution of the pandemic continues to be positive from May 2nd, we will allow people to do individual sports and go for walks with people we live with,” he stated. The announcement, follows the relaxing of restrictions that will allow parents to take up to three children (under the age of 14) for walks of up to an hour, from Monday 27th April.

The latest statistics from the Ministry of Health reveal that the country is beginning to contain the pandemic. Spain registered less than 400 deaths in the last two days, with day-to-day growth in both new infection rates and deaths, now remaining below 2%. The number of deaths totalled 378 in the last 24 hours, compared to 367 the day before. The country’s death toll now stands at 22,902. Although the total number of people to be infected with Covid-19 exceeds 223,759, more than 95,708 people have now recovered from the disease to date.