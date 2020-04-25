The holiday island of Mallorca is struggling with the aftermath of the Coronavirus.

No more tourists are expected until the end of the year.

The central government in Madrid warned that tourism in the whole country would probably start again at the end of the year at the earliest. According to a forecast by the industry association, Mallorca, for example, will lose more than 95 percent of tourism revenue this year due to the pandemic, and that's a lot of money: 13.5 billion euros!

Germany’s favorite island in Spain has been particularly hard hit by the coronavirus. The tourism sector in the country as a whole threatens to lose a total of 124 billion.

Christophorus Heufken, who runs a small boutique hotel in Artà in the north of the island – far from Ballermann, made this statement: “In fact, we’re broke!”. The 61-year-old German from the Ruhr area is pessimistic about the future. He fears that the uncertainty surrounding travel will continue to exist long after the exit restrictions and the opening of the border for foreigners.

The same applies to hotelier colleague Harald Strombeck, who has three hostels in the north of Mallorca with a total of 160 employees. “Nobody will travel again so quickly”. Because of the restrictions, for fear of infection and also because many people in Spain, Germany, and Great Britain will lack the necessary money due to the crisis and short-time work.

Tui hasn’t completely written off season 2020 yet