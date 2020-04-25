Spain’s Balearic Islands register highest rise in new Covid-19 infections for a week

THE Balearic Islands have registered the highest rise in new Covid-19 infections for a week.

The regional Health department reported today Saturday that another 29 people have tested positive since over the last 24 hours and there have been two further deaths.

The total number of infections now stands at 1,907. Of these 317 are health professionals, representing 16 per cent.

There have been 174 coronavirus-related fatalities on the archipelago since the start of the pandemic.

To date 1,102 people infected with the virus on the islands have made a recovery, leaving the number of active cases as of today at 631.