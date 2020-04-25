Second Home Owners in UK Register as Small Businesses to get Government Millions

TIM FARRON MP for Westmorland and Lonsdale has written to Rishi Sunak, Chancellor of the Exchequer complaining that there is a loophole which is allowing second home owners to claim millions of pounds from the fund intended for struggling small, local businesses.

By stating that their properties are available to let, they become recognised as small businesses, have reductions in council tax and also can obtain up to £10,000 (€11,500) in small business grants.

The Liberal Democrat estimates that at least 1,500 owners in the Lake District have earned up to £15 (€17) million from this.