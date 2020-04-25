Our very own Costa Del Sol hero pilot, Graham Hawkins, has returned from his latest mission from Shanghai with vital personal protection equipment (PPE) for the UK’s frontline NHS staff battling Coronavirus (Covid-19).

But, he admits, there are no spring rolls on this take-away – just 25 tonnes of masks, gowns and gloves. That’s about 2,500,000 PPE items – “almost enough for half a day of NHS usage,” quips Graham.

The China run is the latest mercy mission for Fuengirola-based BA crew member Graham, as recently reported in the Euro Weekly News. While other pilots have been grounded due to the global Covid-19 crisis, he has been selected for rescue missions on behalf of the UK Government.

Prior to flying in PPE and other life-saving, desperately-needed equipment by the UK’s frontline medical and health workers, our regular EWN reader has been criss-crossing the globe to collect stranded UK travellers, after international flights were cancelled and borders closed. Graham is now on standby for the next mission.