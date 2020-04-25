Police say they LET hundreds gather in Manchester at funeral of ‘Mr Ibiza’

POLICE have said they let hundreds of mourners gather at the funeral of a Manchester godfather dubbed ‘Mr Ibiza’ because they believed closing it down would endanger public safety and it was ‘clear that the emotions of those at the gathering were high.’

A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly opening fire in a cemetery as mourners flouting social distancing rules attended the funeral.

Superintendent Rebecca Boyce from Greater Manchester Police later addressed questions about why such a large groups had been allowed to gather despite the coronavirus lockdown.

She said: “We were made aware of several gatherings taking place yesterday in Gorton in relation to a funeral. In the lead up to the funeral, officers engaged with the immediate family of the man who had sadly lost his life to explain the government guidelines and to discuss details of their plans.

“A careful assessment was then made about the policing approach to any gatherings associated with the funeral. Our overriding priority was to ensure that the wider public were kept safe.

“We continued to closely monitor the situation and as it progressed it was clear that the emotions of those at the gathering were high and therefore a decision was made, in the interests of public safety, not to intervene unless the wider public were put at risk by the groups.”

The suspect fired three shots as well-wishers gathered for the burial of 38-year-old Clive Pinnock at Gorton Cemetery in the east of the city.



