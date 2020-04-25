More than 100 calls have been made to Maryland’s state’s emergency hotline in the wake of President Trump touting disinfectant as a possible ‘cure’ for coronavirus.

IT led to the state of Maryland sending out an emergency alert after the calls kept coming with many people questioning the advice on consuming disinfectant as a possible treatment to Covid-19.

Many of the states residents who dialled the Maryland Emergency Management Agency were asking about using household detergents.

‘This is a reminder that under no circumstances should any disinfectant product be administered into the body through injection, ingestion or any other route,’ the agency tweeted.

Similar concerns were felt in New York City where health authorities are reporting that they have received an ‘unusually high’ number of people contacting them in the wake of President Trump’s inaccurate claims.

The New York Poison Control Centre which is a subagency of the city’s Health Department took 30 calls between Thursday at 9pm and Friday at 3pm.

‘To be clear, disinfectants are not intended for ingestion either by mouth, by ears, by breathing them in any way, shape or form,’ New York City Health Commissioner Oxiris Barbot tweeted on Friday. ‘Doing so can put people at great risk.’



