ACCORDING to Worldometer’s latest statistics, there are now 2.83 million people worldwide infected with coronavirus (Covid-19), with the death toll from the disease reaching 197,245. However, the number of recoveries have increased to 798,772.

The US continues to be the country that is the most affected by the virus with over 925,038 people diagnosed with the disease in total. It also registered the highest number of new infections during the last 24 hours (+38,764). The country has also suffered the most fatalities from the disease, with over 1,951 just in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 52,185.

Spain is the second country in the world with the most Covid-19 cases (219,764) after the US, registering 6,740 new cases today, followed by Italy (192,994), France (159,828) and Germany (154,999).

However, Italy is the second country in the world after the US with the most Covid-19 deaths (25,969), followed by Spain (22,524), France (22,245) and the UK (19,506). In stark comparison, Germany’s death toll is quite low standing at 5,760, given that is ranked the fifth country in the world with the most Covid-19 cases. Check out the Worldometer table below for a complete breakdown.