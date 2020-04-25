Low cost airline Wizz Air said it would restart some flights from London’s Luton Airport on May 1, becoming one of the first European carriers to begin to restore services that have been grounded during the coronavirus pandemic.

WIZZ said in a statement on Saturday that cabin crew would wear masks and gloves throughout flights and distribute sanitising wipes to each passenger. Its aircraft would be disinfected overnight, it added.

Thousands of holidaymakers in the UK immediately rejoiced at the news and were reportedly feverishly browsing through websites looking for hotels or apartments to stay in.

Tenerife social media websites almost crashed as excited bar owners made plans to disinfect premises and terraces ready for an influx of visitors.

Wizz Air said initially that flights to several destinations include Romania, plus Budapest in Hungary, Lisbon in Portugal, and Tenerife in Spain would be amongst the first to restart.