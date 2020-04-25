French winemakers in Burgundy and Beaujolais panicked as government financing may not be enough for their businesses to survive Coronavirus pandemic

WINEMAKERS in France cannot afford to wait until the Covid-19 lockdown is over to tend their vineyards.

In Eastern France brothers Alexandre and Stéphane Vosgien explained that they are determined to keep this year’s crop alive. The brothers pointed out that their vines must be regularly tended, such as planting and removing old roots. “We cannot leave them until the end of the lockdown or the summer,” says Alexandre.

For this family of winemakers there is no question of abandoning their trade during the pandemic. They have just expanded their operation and two years of preparation and money would go to waste if they were to stop.

Spring is normally the best season but unfortunately not this year. However, the brothers will receive €1,500 in government help and a break from social charges although they are still under constant pressure with the worry that may not be enough to survive.

“I think we are looking at a 25 to 30 per cent drop in turnover,” says Alexandre. “And that is the part that we live off.”



