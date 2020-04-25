FRENCH armed forces have admitted to buying a consignment of the anti-malarial drug chloroquine from China as a precautionary measure in case it becomes an approved medication to combat Coronavirus, an idea dismissed by many experts.

The armed forces made the statement following a viral video on social media showing packages marked as chloroquine destined for the French army.

“Against the background of strong tensions in the provisioning of pharmaceutical materials, the armed forces ministry carried out a purchase as a precaution,” it said.

They also stated that the purchased drug would be ready “if ever chloroquine is authorised by the health authorities as useful for fighting against Covid-19.”

US President Donald Trump has also backed the idea. But France has only authorised its use for treating the gravest virus cases and a recent US study linked chloroquine to a higher death rate.

In the video a voice can be heard saying that the consignment amounts to 70 kilogrammes and was destined for the army’s central pharmacy.