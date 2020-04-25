Donald Trump UNFOLLOWS Piers Morgan after GMB host blasted ‘bats*** crazy’ approach to coronavirus

Donald Trump has unfollowed Piers Morgan on Twitter after the Good Morning Britain host slammed his ‘batsh*t crazy’ approach to coronavirus in his MailOnline column.

PIERS, 55, criticised the US President after he suggested tackling coronavirus with the use of ‘powerful’ UV light or even injecting patients with disinfectant.

Starting his column by telling Mr Trump to ‘shut the f*** up,’ Piers slammed the US President for using his position to air his ‘batsh*t crazy theories about how to beat the virus.’

And on Saturday, the presenter announced that Mr Trump had since unfollowed him.

He wrote: ‘UPDATE: President ⁦ @realDonaldTrump ⁩ has unfollowed me on Twitter, hours after I wrote this ⁦@DailyMail ⁩column.’

The pair had been on good terms and Piers had even enjoyed a friendly sit-down interview with the President in June last year.

He wrote: ‘The leader of the free world has turned the daily White House task force briefing into a rambling two-hour self-promoting rally.

‘He’s devoted large chunks of them to trashing the media, attacking political opponents, telling us how great he is, and rewriting history as he tries to defend all the mistakes he’s made since the virus first erupted.

‘And he’s done all this while 50,000 Americans have died from Covid-19, the worst death toll in the world, and nearly a million cases have now been reported across the country.’

He then singled-out Mr Trump’s bizarre assertions about disinfectant and light, writing: ‘Last night he stooped to a shameful new low by suggesting people suffering from Covid-19 should be injected with toxic disinfectant.

‘It’s hard to imagine a more stupid thing for a President to say than publicly float a completely unsubstantiated ‘idea’ like that which will inevitably make some Americans believe having bleach inside them will cure the virus.’

Mr Trump had made his comments during a press briefing at the White House on Thursday.