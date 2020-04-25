Devastated family hold gran’s funeral in her garden due to coronavirus lockdown

Hilda Pattison’s funeral service was played through speakers for neighbours who had to watch from across their fences and hedges because of the UK’s coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

A DEVASTATED family held their nan’s funeral in her garden due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Hilda Pattison’s six children wanted to give her the send off she deserved, but a service couldn’t be held at a church due to a ban on large gathering.

They decided to hold a funeral for the 77-year-old, who died on March 18 after battling cancer, in one of her favourite places – her garden at her home in Sunderland.

There was a limit on attendees due to social distancing rules, but the service was played through speakers for neighbours who watched from across their fences and hedges.

When she was laid to rest on March 30, Hilda’s coffin was surrounded by flowers that she grew.

Neighbours prepared the garden where Rev Jeremy Chadd led the tributes.





She was cremated at Sunderland Crematorium where only five members of her immediate family could attend.

After the service, Hilda’s daughter Lindsey Pattinson, 39, said: “It was beautiful and it’s what mam would have wanted. The garden meant so much to her, so it was the perfect place to say goodbye.

“The neighbours were at their front doors and gates as mam was brought down the street.

“The garden is big enough so we could keep our social distancing and it meant neighbours could also attend but stay in their own gardens.

“In fact another neighbour opened their garden for other members of our family so we had enough distance apart for all of us.

“[My sister] Andrea and her husband set up the sound system so the neighbours could be part of the service.

“She sang a song she wrote for mam and neighbours stood at their gates and listened.

“It worked out beautifully, we could all say goodbye at a safe distance.”

Lindsey said her mum died at home after suffering kidney cancer that spread to her lungs and bones.

She had battled the disease for two years.

Her husband Ernie was 70 when he died of cancer 15 years ago.

Lindsey added: “The whole family was around her and most of her 11 grandchildren. We were holding her hand and telling her it was fine for her to go and reassured her we would all be safe.

“My sister Andrea, who is a singer, had sang her the songs she loved.

“She gradually got less conscious, but everyone saw her. We sat with her and her breathing gradually changed.

“We all held her hands and she took her last breath. We were in tears and everyone wanted to touch her skin for one last time.”

Hilda’s family said she was believed in the neighbourhood, where children would call her nana, she knitted scarves for rough sleepers and volunteered at a soup kitchen.