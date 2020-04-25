Couple due to get married ‘charged fee’ after £17,000 wedding cancelled due to coronavirus

Adam Gibbs, 36, and Sarah Summerskill, 33, from Woking, were told their dream day in May was off because of social distancing restrictions which will still be in place.

A COUPLE whose wedding has been cancelled amid the national coronavirus lockdown have been told they still owed the venue money if they don’t rebook.

But the devastated husband and wife-to-be were dealt another blow when they were told they would still have to pay the venue an 80 per cent cancellation charge – although they can rebook for free.

The couple, who were due to get married at Cain Manor in Surrey on May 9, had been planning their £17,000 day for 18 months, the BBC reports.

After the ceremony was cancelled by the venue – which is part of the Bijou Weddings Group – they were told they would need to pay the cancellation fee and were advised to claim it back on their insurance and rebook the ceremony.

But Adam and Sarah were left feeling “lost and hopeless” after their claim was declined on the basis that cancellation of the wedding and closure of the venue arose from a government order.

The pair have already paid £13,000 towards their celebration.





“The venue has still got £13,000 of our money and are still demanding additional payments to fulfil the cancellation charge, in the next week. It’s not the kind of money you find down the back of the sofa,” Mr Gibbs told the BBC.

“It seems nonsensical to us that a venue can cancel on us and then charge us 80 per cent [of the cost] without delivering a service.”

Initially, Bijou Weddings told the couple that they would need to pay the full cancellation charge for the wedding package, which amounts to £13,600 – an extra £600 on top of what they had already shelled out.

But Bijou Weddings has since said it would be willing to rebook their wedding date on another date in 2020 free of charge.

The company says that if customers are able to make insurance claims and get the cancellation fees refunded, then it will offer alternative dates later on this year or in 2021 or 2022 for rebooked weddings, and the new wedding would be charged at 2019 package prices.

They also said it would include a free bar float of £1,000.

For customers who do not have insurance or could not claim on insurance, Bijou Weddings said it will rebook weddings free of charge and on available dates left in 2020, or a Sunday-to-Thursday wedding in 2021 in the same month as their original booking.

But other Bijou Weddings customers have criticised the options they’ve been offered.

Sam Cutmore-Scott, managing director of Bijou Weddings said: “In our 25 years delivering weddings, this is the first time our venues have been forced to close. I should point out that Bijou has not voluntarily or arbitrarily cancelled any weddings – it has been forced to close its venues and halt weddings caught in the government’s social distancing restrictions.

“We have thus tried to accommodate the needs of couples who are immediately impacted, while still respecting our commitments to clients who have weddings booked in 2021 and beyond.”

Defending its decision to keep the cancellation charges, he continued: “Cancellation charges protect us from cancellations in an industry where the average engagement and advance booking period is around 23 months.

“Couples protect themselves from unforeseen circumstances by taking out wedding insurance which, in the normal course of events, covers cancellations that are caused by circumstances beyond the couple’s control.

“We sent cancellation charge information to all our impacted couples so that any with insurance could make a claim and make themselves whole again.”