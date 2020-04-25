THIRTEEN donkeys and other animals in Alicante, Costa Blanca, are facing their own crisis after their owner died, leaving them without food and basic care.

A concerned neighbour contacted El Refugio del Burrito donkey santuary, in Malaga, Costa del Sol, which is continuing its work through the coronavirus pandemic, and immediately stepped in to give the animals shelter, food and water.

But the animals need a permanent home, even if it is only arrangements which are made during the current State of Alarm restrictions.

A spokesperson El Refugio del Burrito said: “The owner of these donkeys and other animals sadly died and the donkeys, in particular, need to be relocated as soon as possible.

“We are working to provide urgent care and basic welfare treatments such as hoof trimming, deworming, vaccinations and spaying and neutering, along with adequate provision of food, water and shelter, but they cannot stay where they are.”

“Our sanctuary is currently full with more than 250 animals and together with the difficulties we are experiencing, including limited staffing and the current outbreak of Covid-19, which restricts the movement of people and animals, we need to find adoption homes in the Alicante area as soon as possible.”

There are nine males and four females, all of which are domesticated and used to people.





As donkeys are social animals, it is preferable that they go for adoption at least in pairs.

The sanctuary added: “In spite of the crisis our work hasn’t stopped for a minute. Every day we get up early to clean, feed and look after the 255 animals in our care.

“We have taken all the necessary steps to ensure the well-being of the animals, like separating the equipment in two, keeping the recommended distance between us and using protection (PPE).

“This is a complicated situation. But we are rewarded every day with the love of our mules and donkeys.”

“We try to give them back the dignified life they have always deserved. We don’t care if it’s a couple of days or a lifetime.”

If you can help, visit:

https://www.elrefugiodelburrito.com/es/solicitud-online-para-adoptar-burros

You can find out more about the sanctuary, based in Malaga, Costa del Sol at:

https://www.elrefugiodelburrito.com/

If you are an equine owner, you can find advice on caring for them during the pandemic at:

https://www.worldhorsewelfare.org/news/coronavirus-advice