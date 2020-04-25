Coronavirus UK: Alcohol sales have risen by a third during pandemic

THE Office for National Statistics (ONS) has been analysing total sales volumes dived 5.1 per cent as many stores shut their doors in the face of the coronavirus crisis.

Although total sales volumes have dived by 5.1 per cent in total, food stores reported their strongest growth on record in March as sales jumped 10.4 per cent with shoppers stocking up on essential groceries.

The total value of online food sales in March was more than double the same month last year, rising by 101 per cent.

Meanwhile, the ONS said alcohol-focused stores saw a 31.4 per cent surge in volumes. But retail sales reported the sharpest fall on record last month as clothing sales plunged by more than a third – 34.8 per cent lower than February.

Rhian Murphy, head of retail sales at the ONS, said: “Retail sales saw their biggest monthly fall since records began over 30 years ago with large declines in clothing and fuel, only partially offset by strong food sales.

“Online-only retailers saw strong growth though, with many high street stores also unsurprisingly seeing a boost to web sales.”



