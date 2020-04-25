Coronavirus recoveries outstrip hospitalisations in Spain’s Costa Almeria

THE number of Covid-19 patients in Almeria who have recovered from the virus now exceeds hospitalisations.

Saturday’s figures from the Junta de Andalucia’s Health and Families department show the province’s total for recoveries now stands at 213, up from 196 on Friday.

This compares with the total 202 people testing positive for the virus who have required hospital treatment. Of these, 38 have ended up in intensive care, one more than yesterday.

New infections in Almeria have risen by five over the last 24 hours, compared with an increase of 21 between Thursday and Friday and of 19 between Wednesday and Thursday. The new total is 518.

Sadly there has been another coronavirus-related death since Friday, pushing up the fatality figure to 45.