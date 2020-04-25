China sends team of medical experts to advise on North Korea’s Kim Jong-un’s medical condition

China has reportedly sent a team of officials to North Korea, including medical experts, to check on Kim Jong-un, although the country is still denying he is even ill.

The trip by the Chinese doctors and officials comes amid conflicting reports about the health of the North Korean ruler. It was not immediately clear what the trip by the Chinese team signalled in terms of Kim’s health.

A delegation led by a senior member of the Chinese Communist party’s international liaison department left Beijing for North Korea on Thursday. Daily NK, a Seoul-based website, reported earlier this week that Kim was recovering after undergoing a cardiovascular procedure on 12 April. It cited one unnamed source in North Korea.

More on the story later as details unfold.