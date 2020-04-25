Brits to return to ‘Covid secure offices’ from mid May under post lockdown plans

BRITS could go back to work in ‘coronavirus-secure’ offices from mid-May under post-lockdown plans.

A Treasury proposal to get Britain going again after being restricted for weeks includes allowing non-essential businesses to reopen.

The Times reports plans to keep workplaces free from the killer virus would include distancing and free-slowing sanitiser.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is said to be involved in putting together measures to get Brits to work in a “safe and practical way.”

They could come in next month, when the current lockdown is reviewed, unless the same restrictions are extended for a few more weeks.

Workers could be told to keep two metres apart at all times and not to come in if they have any symptoms of coronavirus.

Communal spaces may be shut down unless people are able to stay distanced, and there would have to be hand-washing areas and hand gel available.





Train companies are said to be getting ready to run fuller timetables within three weeks in case ministers remove some restrictions.