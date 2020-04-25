“Show us the Money”! say British Expat bar owners from the Costa del Sol to the Costa Blanca who as yet haven’t seen a euro of the money promised by Spain’s President Pedro Sánchez on March 17.

Spain’s President Pedro Sánchez announced on March 17 that a €200,000 million plan would be made available to help small businesses cope through the coronavirus epidemic sweeping through Spain.

The money, according to official figures, paid out so far is well below the “between €150,000 and €200,000 million” promised by the Spanish President. After many fruitless phone calls with local expat bar owners in Fuengirola, Malaga, and similar businesses in the Costa Blanca in northern Spain, it quickly became apparent that none of them have yet received a euro.

-- Advertisement --

The government has indicated that it plans to allow bars to open later on in the year, for the majority of owners I talked to that is simply too late, they will be forced to pull down their shutters for the last time.

I did note however that the odd person did say they had received an autonomo payment of €300, but that was one out of 20 people I spoke to, as many told me: “we can’t survive on promises unless something happens really soon, if not, we’re finished.”

As reported earlier by the EWN, there are many hundreds of bar owners either already leaving for or considering moving to Portugal. Tax incentives and an easier business environment are the main reasons plus frustration with Spain’s reaction and handling of the coronavirus epidemic reportedly behind the move.

Click on the link below to read the article.