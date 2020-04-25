BREAKING NEWS: Spain’s PM to relax lockdown restrictions allowing all citizens to go out for sports or walks from May 2

SPAIN’S Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has announced that he will further relax lockdown restrictions that will allow all citizens to go out for sports or walks from May 2nd, if the coronavirus statistics, in terms of new infections and deaths, continue to decline.

“If the evolution of the pandemic continues to be positive from May 2nd, we will allow people to do individual sports and go for walks with people we live with,” he stated.

Sanchez also said that a detailed deescalation plan will be presented to the Government next Tuesday, which will then be presented to Congress for approval. “Maximum caution” will be exercised and the lifting of restrictions will be “based on expert advice”, he added.

“The deescalation will be gradual, and will depend on how each territory is dealing with the pandemic,” he pointed out. “Not every region will have restrictions lifted at the same speed.”

Spain has recorded less than 400 deaths in the last two days, with day-to-day growth in both new infection rates and deaths, now remaining below 2%. The number of deaths totalled 378 in the last 24 hours, compared to 367 the day before. The country’s death toll now stands at 22,902. The total number of people to be infected with the disease in the country has exceeded 223,759. However, 95,708 people have recovered from the disease to date.



