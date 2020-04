FRENCH health officials say there have been 369 Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the lowest figure in almost a month.

Patients in intensive care because of the virus, which health authorities consider a key indicator of the outbreak’s impact on France’s hospital system, fell by 145 to 4,725.

The country’s total death toll from the virus climbed to:

22,614

