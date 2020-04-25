Body found in search for mum and former NHS midwife who was missing for week

THE last confirmed sighting of Elaine McArthur, an ex-midwife who ‘dedicated her life to the NHS,’ was in CCTV footage that showed her walking along a road in Edinburgh.

A body has been found in the search for a mother who vanished a week ago, say police.

Former NHS midwife Elaine McArthur, from Edinburgh, was reported missing to Police Scotland and was last seen on CCTV walking along a road on the afternoon of April 18.

Her family, friends and investigators had issued multiple appeals in a desperate bid to find the 48-year-old.

Searches had been carried out in the Granton area of north Edinburgh in recent days.

Police confirmed on Saturday that a body was found in the Granton View area at about 11.15am.

Ms McArthur’s family has been informed of the discovery, said police.





Formal identification has not yet taken place.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained.

Ms McArthur’s worried family and friends had issued pleas for information regarding her whereabouts.

Her son Harry had made a video appeal begging her to come home.

He described her as “extremely vulnerable,” adding: “Mum, if you see this we really love you and we’ve got so many nice messages from people saying how much they miss you and how much they love you.

“We all just want you to get home safe.

“We just really love you and want you home as soon as possible.”

A police spokesperson said: “Police Scotland can confirm that the body of a woman was found in Granton View around 11.15am on Saturday, April 25, 2020.

“The family of local missing woman Elaine McArthur, missing since Saturday, April 18, have been made aware of the discovery.

“Formal identification is yet to take place and a post-mortem will be carried out in due course to establish the exact cause of death.

“The death is being treated as unexplained.”