THE millionaire Saud boss of the top football club in Almeria has donated vital equipment to the region’s principal hospitals.

Turki Al-Sheikh put €1.2 million into the UD Almeria Foundation to be used for helping the province fight coronavirus. The mobile X-ray machine for the Torrecardenas in Almeria City and the monitors for the Poniente in El Ejido and the La Inmaculada in Huercal-Overa are part of this initiative.

-- Advertisement --

El alcalde Ramón Fernández-Pacheco Monterreal agradece a la UD Almería y a su presidente تركي آل الشيخ – Turki Al Alshikh el enorme gesto de generosidad en la donación de equipo médico para luchar contra el #Covid_19 #MásCapitalMásAlmería🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Zveřejnil(a) Ayuntamiento De Almería dne Čtvrtek 23. dubna 2020

Almeria mayor Ramon Fernandez-Pacheco described the donation as an “enormous gesture of generosity,” and said it provided health workers with the latest equipment which is “going to make their work easier and more effective.”





Junta de Andalucia government delegate Maribel Sanchez underlined the solidarity of the football club with the province and said the donation “gives oxygen to Almeria’s health service.”