SNOW cannons have been repurposed to spray streets with disinfectant in some alpine villages in Italy.

The novel method of fighting the spread of Covid-19 has already been used by several communities across the Alto Adige area, from Val Gardena to Bressanone.

Technology group Demaclenko, who produce the snow machines, are offering the ‘mobile disinfectant solution’ for free to communities in the South Tyrol province.

The disinfectant is reported to be 100 per cent biodegradable.