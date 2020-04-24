WATCH: Emotional birthday greeting for coronavirus sufferer in Spain’s holiday island Mallorca

A MAN suffering from coronavirus and under quarantine in his home in Mallorca capital Palma was reduced to tears when National Police went to a special effort to give him birthday greetings.

Pedro, tu emoción nos llena de orgullo👍.

Te deseamos mucha felicidad tanto en el día de tu cumpleaños 🎂 como en todos los demás 📅 y te mandamos mucha fuerza 💪 para afrontar tu enfermedad. #SomosTuPolicía #EsteVirusLoParamosUnidos pic.twitter.com/yww79oTZxa — Policía Nacional (@policia) April 22, 2020

Much to Pedro’s surprise, a convoy of patrol cars with lights flashing and sirens parked up in front his apartment, then officers got out and sang him happy birthday.

The emotion of the moment all proved a little too much, and Pedro teared up.

Officers also gifted him a police T-shirt and bracelet.





“Your emotion fills us with pride. We wish you every happiness on the day of your birthday as on all the others, and we send you every strength to confront your illness”, the Police Tweeted to Pedro.