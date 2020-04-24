University in Portugal considered the best due to contribution to NHS as part of a selection by the UN

THE University of Coimbra has been announced as the best institution in Portugal and the only one in the world top 20 to be in compliance with the Health and Well-Being indicator, the third Sustainable Development Objective of the UN.

Out of 620 universities in the world, the University of Coimbra occupies the 17th place.

Their contribution to the NHS was decisive in this classification, namely the governmental policy decisions in health management, the quality of training in health professionals and various innovative initiatives.

This was the first year that the University took part in the University Impact Ranking which aims to measure the global success of institutes meeting the Sustainable Development Goals.