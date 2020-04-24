The UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is still recovering from coronavirus (Covid-19), is planning to be back at work as soon as Monday, according to reports.

Johnson was discharged from hospital earlier this month and has since been recovering at his country home. However, according to a report in The Telegraph, Johnson has arranged catch-up meetings with cabinet Ministers next week.

Close sources indicate that Johnson is keen to take back control of the Covid-19 crisis due to growing signs that the public is becoming tired of the lockdown. Traffic is reported to be increasing on the roads, and more businesses are said to be opening up despite the lockdown measures. The Government is also facing mounting criticism from the opposition for reacting too slowly to the coronavirus, as both new infections and deaths from the disease continue to rise.

The Covid-19 death toll now stands at 18,100 after registering 638 cases in the last 24 hours. There are also around 138,078 people infected with the disease after recording an additional 4,583 cases yesterday.