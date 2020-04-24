UK Government Declines to lend Money to Mike Ashley’s Fraser Group

THE Frasers Group, whose owner Mike Ashley set up JD Sports and owns House of Fraser, Evans Cycles and Jack Wills has been refused a coronavirus loan by the British government.

It told shareholders only that it was ineligible but declined to explain why although it also advised that it has settled a €674 million dispute with the Belgian tax authority apparently making a modest payment only.

Mr Ashley is a controversial figure who also owns Newcastle United Football Club which he is reportedly trying to sell.