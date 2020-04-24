UK Coronavirus: Woman ‘named and shamed’ by neighbours on Facebook for not joining clap for carers

A woman says she was “named and shamed” by neighbours after she fell asleep and missed the weekly clap for carers tribute to NHS staff and key workers.

The mother said had been tired after “a rough night” with her son, and inadvertently failed to take part in the event despite having done so in previous weeks.

-- Advertisement --

And writing on internet forum Mumsnet, the woman said she was later publicly criticised on the local community Facebook page.

The mother, who did not give her name or say where she lived, wrote: “I clapped originally and it was lovely and everyone turned out for it here.