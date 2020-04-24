Trump Digests US Coronavirus Death Toll Passing Grim Landmark

US President Donald Trump has a grim landmark to chew over as the coronavirus death toll passed a grim landmark in his country today (April 24).

American death figures have now edged over 50,000, according to the daily compiled update from the Johns Hopkins University.

They reported a count of 50,031 deaths and 870,468 cases in the US, since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

America has the highest recorded worldwide death tally from the coronavirus, followed by Italy on 25,549, and Spain with 22,524.

Nearly 81,000 people have recovered in the US according to the Johns Hopkins statistics. according to the data.

New York is the worst-hit state by the pandemic with 20,982 deaths and more than 263,400 cases, followed by New Jersey with 5,426 deaths and over 100,000 cases.

President Trump will have plenty of food for thought from the latest figures, as some hopes of a minimal death toll of around 60,000 look to have disappeared.





That had been touted a fortnight ago by some experts as a possible top line for fatalities, depending on how social distancing measures were followed.

The next benchmark is 100,000 which Trump hoped was a realistic proposition, and at his daily White House news briefings, he has continually said that it was possible as opposed to the 2.2 million people that might have died if he chose to do nothing to stop the pandemic.

His erratic performances in front of the media last night produced a suggestion that ingesting bleach or disinfectant to prevent catching Covid-19 ought to be investigated.